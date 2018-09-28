Gareth Bale has reportedly told his agent to get him a big new contract at Real Madrid or else start negotiating a transfer to the Premier League.

The Wales international senses this might be a good moment for him to get a pay rise to reflect his status as the club’s new star, according to Don Balon.

One imagines this could be good news for Manchester United, who have been linked with Bale on a whole host of occasions in recent years amid his ups and downs at the Bernabeu.

While Bale may now be the biggest name in this Madrid team after the summer departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, it also remains to be seen if he’s truly done enough to get the kind of deal he wants after some inconsistent displays.

Whether he likes it or not, the 29-year-old is no Ronaldo, and it seems he’s prepared for rejection to some extent as Don Balon claim he’s told his agent to negotiate a move to the Premier League if he doesn’t get the deal he wants.

Manchester United were linked with the former Tottenham attacker by the Daily Mirror back in June, and not for the first time, while they suggested he’d be rated at around £100million.

It has also recently been suggested by Don Balon that Bale could be among a number of targets for Zinedine Zidane from his old club if he ends up replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

With the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all struggling right now, it’s clear United could do with an upgrade in their attack of the calibre of Bale.

The Welshman set the Premier League alight during his time with Spurs and seems an ideal fit for the Red Devils and for their current needs as they look to get back to their best and compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.