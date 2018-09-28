Barcelona have suffered an injury setback after it was reported that centre-half Samuel Umtiti was forced to sit out training on Friday due to a knee problem.

The Catalan giants suffered a shock defeat to Leganes in midweek, dropping their first La Liga points of the season as coach Ernesto Valverde and his men would have been left bitterly disappointed.

The focus now switches to this weekend’s clash with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon, but the Barcelona coach could be without Umtiti for the encounter.

As per COPE journalist Helena Condis Edo in her tweet below, it’s noted that the French international was suffering with discomfort in his knee on Friday and wasn’t able to train, thus raising major doubts over his ability to be involved at the Nou Camp.

The 24-year-old has been an almost ever-present for the league leaders so far this season making seven appearances in all competitions.

However, he did pick up a red card in his last Champions League outing, while he was benched in midweek against Leganes before now picking up this injury problem which could keep him sidelined.

The club have yet to release a statement on the issue as they usually do with an injured player, and so it’s expected that further tests will be carried out first to determine the extent of the problem with the club of course undoubtedly hoping that it’s positive news and nothing serious.

With summer signing Clement Lenglet being sent off on Wednesday night, it could leave Valverde short in that department in what promises to be a difficult clash, particularly with the pressure on after their defeat last time out.