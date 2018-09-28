Chelsea ace tipped to leave in January as AC Milan poised to swoop

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas will see his current contract expire next summer, and with that in mind, AC Milan are being linked with a January swoop.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at Stamford Bridge, making 185 appearances for the club since he arrived in 2014 while winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and League Cup.

However, with Maurizio Sarri taking charge this past summer and seemingly favouring signings Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield along with N’Golo Kante, Fabregas could find it difficult to secure regular playing time having recently returned from an injury problem.

At this stage of his career, the Spaniard will surely be itching to be a prominent figure and playing regularly, and coupled with the uncertainty over his future due to the contract situation, it could lead to an exit in January in order for Chelsea to avoid losing him for nothing.

As per The Sun via reports in Spain, Milan are now being linked with making their move in January to bolster Gennaro Gattuso’s midfield options, which is certainly needed given his ongoing reliance on preferred trio Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie.

The Italian giants have drawn their last three Serie A games to fall off the pace in the pursuit of a top-four finish this season, and so perhaps January reinforcements will be needed to give them that push to achieve their target of returning to the Champions League.

Fabregas would seemingly be a very sensible signing for them. The slower pace in Italy could suit him as he enters the latter stages of his career, while his technical quality and ability in possession could fit in perfectly with the style of play that Gattuso is implementing this season.

Should a contract renewal remain unlikely, it could be in the best interests of all parties concerned to reach an agreement for a January move with Chelsea at least being able to pocket some money rather than lose the stalwart for nothing in the summer.