Chelsea injury news: Positive updates on key duo ahead of Liverpool showdown

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and Maurizio Sarri will be hoping for a double injury boost from Antonio Rudiger and Pedro.

The Blues secured a win over their rivals in midweek as they knocked them out of the League Cup with a 2-1 win at Anfield.

They meet again just days later in the Premier League, with Chelsea looking to inflict a first loss on Jurgen Klopp’s side who still hold a perfect six in six record.

In order to do that, Sarri will hope to be as close to a full-strength side as possible, and he could yet be handed a double boost from Rudiger and Pedro.

The former limped out of the goalless draw with West Ham United last weekend, while the Spaniard missed that entire game due to an injury problem of his own.

As seen in the tweet below from ESPN’s Liam Twomey though who attended Sarri’s press conference on Friday, the Italian tactician revealed that both players took part in the second training session on Thursday which would suggest that they may be in contention to feature against Liverpool at some point.

However, it was added that a decision hadn’t been taken on the pair yet, and so Chelsea fans seemingly face an anxious wait to determine whether or not they’ll be available.

Nevertheless, it is positive that they’ve gone back to training, but time will tell if it’s enough to be passed fit with both men playing key roles in Chelsea’s impressive start to the campaign so far at either end of the pitch.