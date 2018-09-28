Chelsea, Tottenham and any other interested clubs have reportedly been given a huge transfer boost regarding Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The 23-year-old, who has shone in the Championship and attracted plenty of rumoured interest from the Premier League in recent times, signed a new contract at Villa Park this week, though it seems that may not actually do a great deal to change his situation.

This is because Grealish’s new deal apparently contains a release clause of just £45million that is available to any club to trigger, according to the Times.

The report mentions Chelsea and Tottenham being rebuffed in their pursuit of the England Under-21 international during the summer, and the Blues in particular should have little trouble meeting that asking price.

Grealish could be an ideal signing for CFC at this time, looking a great potential fit for the style of play deployed by Maurizio Sarri, and providing a fine long-term replacement for ageing attackers like Willian and Pedro.

It seems only a matter of time before Grealish finds himself back in the top flight and Chelsea will surely look at this latest update as a big boost for them.