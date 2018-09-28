(Picture) Eden Hazard exploiting ‘multiple gaping holes’ as Chelsea star’s goal uploaded to Pornhub

Chelsea star Eden Hazard scored a goal so good on Wednesday night that it made it onto Pornhub.

You probably don’t need us to explain what sort of stuff usually makes it onto that particular website.

Still, there was also a place for Hazard’s sublime solo effort to win the game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

It is certainly a stunning piece of work by the Belgium international, who is described as exploiting ‘multiple gaping holes’ in the Reds defence before unleashing an effort to make the net bulge. Sorry.

Here’s a screen grab of Hazard’s video on the adult website so you don’t have to visit it yourselves. Aren’t we kind?