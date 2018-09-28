Eden Hazard edging closer to leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid transfer, says pundit as he explains the ‘real reason’ Belgian hasn’t already left

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has some words of warning for Chelsea regarding the transfer situation of Eden Hazard amid links with Real Madrid.

The Belgium international will be out of contract at the end of next season, having taken some time to pen an extension to his current deal and hinting he’d like a change earlier in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Hazard has changed his mind, and Carragher does think the improved style of play of new manager Maurizio Sarri this season improves the Blues’ prospects with regards to keeping their star player.

However, the pundit has also warned Chelsea that with every passing day this deal goes unsigned, the more likely it gets that Hazard will end up making a move to the Spanish capital, as he feels the only reason the move hasn’t happened so far is because of how much the player would cost.

The 27-year-old is in stunning form right now and Carragher rates him as the best in the Premier League, but it would of course not be surprising if Chelsea were forced to accept a cut-price offer for him before long if he continues not to sign a new contract.

‘You have to admire him (Hazard) for not pursuing a possible transfer more vigorously, although my suspicion is the real reason he is not at Madrid already is because they cannot afford him while he is under contract,’ Carragher wrote in the Telegraph.