Jose Mourinho blasts ANOTHER Man Utd star, WARNING for poor attitude issued

Amid troubles with Paul Pogba, reports claim that Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has also issued a warning to one of his teammates over his poor attitude last week.

The pair were seen to clash in training earlier this week over the Frenchman’s Instagram activity during the defeat to Derby County in the League Cup.

While question marks have now been raised over his future at Old Trafford, Mourinho seemingly isn’t scared of losing the dressing room as the Daily Mail report that he’s also scolded Marcus Rashford over his attitude during the trip to Young Boys last week in the Champions League.

It’s claimed that after his poor performance, the 20-year-old then failed to properly listen to instructions while going through his warm-down, leading to the clash with Mourinho.

On one hand, it’s about the player not being professional and so he needs to step up and have the right approach.

On the other, this will surely raise further concerns for the Man Utd faithful over the atmosphere under Mourinho currently, and whether or not that will adversely affect their pursuit of success this season.

Either way, Mourinho would undoubtedly be well advised to ensure that he puts his Pogba issue to one side and doesn’t lose the rest of the dressing room if he wishes to continue to have the support of the players and get positive results.