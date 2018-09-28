Julen Lopetegui wants to see Real Madrid ace axed, could set up Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly wants to see Marcelo sold and that could in turn see him reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

It’s not the first time that this specific rumour has been rife, with AS reporting earlier this month that the Brazilian international was forced to dismiss the possibility of it happening.

Having enjoyed such a fruitful partnership with Ronaldo during his spell at the Bernabeu, it’s no surprise that speculation would link him with a potential move to Turin, albeit Alex Sandro would undoubtedly have something to say about his involvement in the starting line-up.

According to Don Balon though, the rumour is still alive as it’s claimed that Lopetegui remains unimpressed with Marcelo’s professionalism, and coupled with his struggles to reach top form on the pitch so far this season, it has left Real Madrid with a decision to make.

The 30-year-old has been a fundamental part of the club’s success in recent years, and so it remains to be seen if Lopetegui gets his touted wish and sees the Brazilian axed next year. Should Juventus make a move, that would surely make the process easier, albeit perhaps they would have to sell first in order to create space in the squad for the attacking left-back.

As noted by Goal.com, the situation is seemingly only getting more and more frustrating for all concerned at Real Madrid, as an injury setback will now see Marcelo miss the derby with Atletico Madrid this weekend.

He’ll be desperate to establish himself in the side again as soon as possible, but with ongoing transfer rumours swirling around his future at the Bernabeu, time will tell if Lopetegui convinces the hierarchy that a sale is the best option which in turn should allow him to bring in a left-back more suited to his needs.

After the 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday night, the Spanish tactician may not be in the strongest of positions to dictate who should be sold from the current squad though.