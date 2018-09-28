Jurgen Klopp dismisses report of row with Liverpool star, clarifies his approach

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rebuffed reports this week that he had an argument with Xherdan Shaqiri following the Chelsea game in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

As seen in the video below, the Reds manager was having an animated conversation with his player after the game against Chelsea at Anfield in midweek.

That in turn led to talk of a possible issue between the pair, but in fairness, Shaqiri looked relaxed throughout and even shook Klopp’s hand after he had finished making his point.

Nevertheless, the German tactician had to address it in his press conference on Friday and once again reiterated that there was no argument or row between the pair, simply him trying to get across his point while revealing what he wants from his summer signing.

“German newspapers said I had an argument with him on the pitch. To make it clear, I didn’t,” he told the media on Friday, as per Sky Sports.

“When he came in, that was what I wanted from him, to be completely free and just play football. I didn’t want to fill him with information about the way he defends, I wanted him only to play football.”

Shaqiri, 26, has played a limited role so far this season, making just five appearances in all competitions with 167 minutes of playing time.

Naturally, he’ll hope to earn Klopp’s trust as the weeks go on and ensure that he plays a more prominent role in their pursuit of trophies. For now though, Klopp is adamant that there is no story in their exchange and that things are good between the pair.