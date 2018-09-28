Juventus set sights on Serie A sensation to bolster Massimiliano Allegri’s attacking options

Juventus are reportedly looking to put themselves at the front of the queue to snap up Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek after his impressive start to life in Italy.

The 23-year-old only joined Genoa from Cracovia Krakow this past summer, but he’s started in fine form as he’s bagged 10 goals in just six games, with six of those coming in five Serie A appearances.

SEE MORE: What Paulo Dybala said on Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus secure sixth straight win

With that in mind, he has certainly made a positive first impression and is seemingly busy impressing the top clubs, with Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, reporting that Juventus are keen on the Polish forward.

It’s claimed that the Bianconeri want to move ahead of the competition and so are eager to open talks, but time will tell if they are able to successfully prise Piatek away from Genoa.

It does raise an obvious question though, given the attacking quality already at coach Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal.

The Italian tactician can already call upon the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa and others, and so it’s difficult to see where Piatek would fit into that picture.

Perhaps he would give Juventus another option up top to rotate if he were to sign for the club, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

With the Turin giants looking to maintain their domestic dominance while also ending their wait for success in Europe, it’s arguably in their best interests to have as much quality and depth as possible to compete on multiple fronts.

Nevertheless with regards to Piatek, they’ll surely want to assess him for longer to see whether or not he can deliver consistently at a high level, or if he has merely made a fast start and could struggle in the coming weeks and months to sustain it.