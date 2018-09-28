Liverpool injury news: Klopp reveals crucial doubt, double boost ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool face a crunch clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening, and Jurgen Klopp has one major doubt ahead of the encounter.

The Reds suffered defeat to Maurizio Sarri’s side in midweek in their League Cup clash at Anfield, and so they’ll certainly be hoping for a more positive outcome this time round.

Klopp’s side still have a 100% record so far this season with six wins in six league games, but Chelsea sit just two points behind them in third place and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

In a real boost for the Blues, Klopp has revealed that centre-half Virgil van Dijk hasn’t trained with the team this week, and although he has suggested that they will wait and give him more time to recover and be passed fit, he’s surely a major doubt to feature.

That will be a blow for Liverpool given his importance in the backline, but Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have returned to action over the past week and so they’ll certainly have options.

Meanwhile, there was better news too as per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum both set to be passed fit to face Chelsea to give Klopp key options.

However, the one most Reds fans will likely be waiting for is to see if Van Dijk can make it, to give them an even better chance of returning to Merseyside with a positive result.

