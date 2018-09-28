Liverpool have been given a transfer boost as they reportedly lead the race amongst English clubs in the pursuit of Cagliari starlet Nicolo Barella.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fine season last year, scoring six goals in 35 games for the Italian outfit while he has continued to impress this campaign too.

SEE MORE: Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s perfect response to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah winning the Puskas award

With his energetic and tenacious style of play, Barella would arguably be a great fit for the Premier League, and Calciomercato report that Liverpool are considered to be at the front of the queue for him ahead of the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham while it could take a bid of €40m to prise him away.

However, it’s added that both AC Milan and Inter are also monitoring the talented youngster, and so it could also come down to whether or not he would prefer to remain in Italy or take a challenge abroad in his next step of his career.

Liverpool were active in addressing their midfield this past summer with Fabinho and Naby Keita arriving at Anfield, although they did lose Emre Can on a free transfer.

Whether or not Jurgen Klopp believes more is needed in that department remains to be seen if they do indeed make a concrete offer for Barella, but this report paints a positive picture for the Reds faithful if they are to step up their interest.

Barella has undoubtedly stood out in games this season with his all-action displays in the heart of the Cagliari midfield, and at just 21, he certainly has plenty of room for improvement to further develop his all-round game and be considered one of the top talents in Italy moving forward.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise he has such an impressive list of touted interested parties.