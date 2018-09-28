Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk seems to have dropped a subtle hint he expects to be fit enough to play against Chelsea this weekend.

The Netherlands international went off injured in the win over Southampton, causing some concern over his availability for this Saturday’s huge six-pointer in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool would not want to into as big a game as this without Van Dijk available, with the 27-year-old proving a hugely reassuring presence at the back for the Reds since his January transfer from Southampton.

That kind of quality in defence will be urgently needed for LFC in this difficult away game against an in-form Chelsea side that won 2-1 at Anfield in the Carabao Cup this week.

Still, the good news for Liverpool fans is that Van Dijk has posted this Instagram message declaring himself ‘focussed (sic) and looking forward to another big game tomorrow’.

Don’t know about you, but to us that sounds like a man who thinks he’s going to play.