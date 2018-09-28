Liverpool favourites to seal major transfer raid on rivals Arsenal

Liverpool are the current 7/2 favourites with Betfair to seal the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey as he heads for the Emirates Stadium exit.

BBC Sport report that the Gunners star is set to leave the club after talks over a new contract broke down, and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up next.

Ramsey has been at Arsenal since joining as a youngster back in 2008, and has been a top performer for them down the years despite numerous injury problems, not least a broken leg suffered in 2009/10.

The Wales international could surely be a regular in most other clubs in the top six in the Premier League, and Betfair seem to think he could be on his way to Liverpool next.

Anfield HQ have picked this up, with the Reds priced at 7/2 as Ramsey’s next club, ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Everton and AC Milan.

LFC don’t look in obvious need of a new signing in that area of the pitch due to the fine form of players like James Milner and Naby Keita in the middle of the park this season.

However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury and Emre Can’s summer departure perhaps means Jurgen Klopp could do with a bit more depth in that area, particularly as summer signing Fabinho has been slow to be introduced into the side.

Klopp could certainly do worse than add an experienced, proven player like Ramsey, who seems to have the all-round skill-set to fit in well at Anfield.