Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly tempted to seal a transfer to Manchester United if Zinedine Zidane becomes their manager.

The France international is said to be a target for current United boss Jose Mourinho, but Varane would much prefer a move to Old Trafford under Zidane, according to Don Balon.

This follows another recent report from Don Balon that the Red Devils had made an offer worth around £99million for the 25-year-old, who would undoubtedly make a fine addition to the centre-back options in their squad.

Varane is an easy upgrade on players like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof, but it seems United may have to make a change in management to help get this deal through.

It remains to be seen if they are currently tempted to do that, and it may well be that Mourinho will be given time to turn things around after only just signing a new long-term contract earlier this year.

Still, results have been poor this season and the manager and board could not seem to agree on transfer targets during the summer, as sources told CaughtOffside on deadline day.

Meanwhile, the latest on Zidane is that he’s learning English in preparation of replacing Mourinho at United, according to the Sun.