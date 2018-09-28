Menu

Revealed: Manchester United ‘almost certain’ to sanction £100m Paul Pogba transfer if they replace Jose Mourinho with Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United are ‘almost certain’ to sell Paul Pogba to Barcelona, Juventus or any other transfer suitors if Zinedine Zidane ends up replacing Jose Mourinho as manager.

That’s according to an Old Trafford source, who has told CaughtOffside that there are a variety of factors that mean Pogba isn’t necessarily more likely to remain with the club if Mourinho makes way for a new manager, and that in fact it could be the opposite and more or less seal his fate as a United player.

The primary reason for shifting the France international and possibly others would be that Zidane – a leading candidate for the United job – has drawn up a number of his own transfer targets in a bid to bring about a ‘fresh start’ for the Red Devils.

Some names have already been linked as targets for the former Real Madrid manager, with CaughtOffside previously being informed Antoine Griezmann is one name he’s spoken to.

The others would likely also be big names and arrive with high wage demands, which would make it harder to justify keeping hold of a troublesome influence like Pogba.

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United this season

The 25-year-old has dominated the headlines for much of this week after Sky Sports camera picked up a training ground spat with manager Mourinho.

And quite frequently it is incidents like this that get Pogba’s names in the papers rather than his on-pitch displays, which many would now agree have not really been good enough in his entire time at United so far.

CaughtOffside understands many inside United are sick of the player and of his agent Mino Raiola, whom the Guardian claim is due to meet with the club to discuss his client’s situation and that of Mourinho in November.

CaughtOffside have also been told that United are reasonably confident of a sale, with plenty of big teams showing some degree of interest in Pogba, though it may require lowering their asking price to around £100m.

Zinedine Zidane seems ideal for Manchester United after his success at Real Madrid

The Daily Mirror currently state MUFC are asking for as much as £200m for the former Juventus man, but a club source told CaughtOffside that a desire to move the player on quickly could see that fall to an initial £100m with potential add-ons.

Talk of Zidane taking over has been hotting up for some time, with the latest from the Sun being that the Frenchman is learning English to prepare for the role.

