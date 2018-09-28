It’s set to be another intriguing weekend in the Championship, with two games tonight as Leeds face Sheffield Wednesday & Bristol City take on Aston Villa with live streaming options available.

Can Leeds keep pole position in the Championship? Can Bristol City or Aston Villa keep in touch with the leading pack?

Its a mouth watering Friday night in the Championship as Leeds take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were surprisingly beaten by Birmingham last time out, so will be eager to return to winning ways as they travel to Hillsborough.

Despite that defeat, the Lilywhites continue to head the Championship table and will be looking to respond with three points this evening. Bielsa will be without Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi who are all struggling with injuries.

Victory wil not be easy for the away side, however, with Sheffield Wednesday in some good form of their own.

Jos Luhukay’s side have won four of their last six games in the Championship – although this should be a real test for the Owls.

Heading in Saturday, West Brom start the weekend just one point behind league leaders Leeds as they aim to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

On Saturday the Baggies travel to struggling Preston looking to make it three league wins on the bounce. Rock bottom of the Championship, North End haven’t won since the opening game of the season picking up just two more points in eight games.

Preston are 11/5 to pick up all three points while West Brom, despite playing away from home, are 5/4 favourites.

Wigan have been the surprise package in the Championship so far this season sitting 5th on 16 points. Paul Cook’s side head to Norwich following back to back league victories. The Canaries, though, can better that.

They’re looking for their fourth league victory on the bounce following wins over Boro, Reading and QPR. A win for the home side would see them leapfrog the Latics in the league table. With home advantage Norwich are 11/10 favourites while Wigan are available at 11/5.

There’s a north east derby, kind of, on Saturday as Hull host high flying Boro. With just one win in five league games the Tigers sit one point above the bottom three and look set for another relegation battle.

In typical Pulis fashion his Boro side have the best defensive record in the league and they’re currently second, with only goal difference denying them top spot. Hull are 14/5 to bag all three points while Boro are evens.

Fresh from beating Manchester United on penalties in the Carabao Cup Derby County head to Bolton looking to maintain their impressive start to the season. After a bright start Bolton are now without a win in five league games and are slowly slipping down the league.

The home side are 3/1 to make home advantage pay while Derby are 10/11.

Saturday’s other Championship fixtures include Birmingham vs. Ipswich, Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest, Brentford vs. Reading, Millwall vs. Sheffield United, Swansea. vs. QPR and Rotherham vs. Stoke.

