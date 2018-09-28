What Massimiliano Allegri said on Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League ban confirmed for Juventus star

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has revealed his relief over Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability to face Man Utd while also insisting his side can still improve.

The Portuguese superstar was sent off against Valencia in their opening Champions League game this month, leading to an anxious wait to determine how long his suspension would be.

As noted by BBC Sport, he will miss the next encounter with Young Boys, but will return to then face his former club Manchester United at Old Trafford next month, having only been forced to sit out one game.

Although the 33-year-old has had a slow start to life in Italy, he is beginning to pick up the pace and emerge as a decisive figure for the Turin giants.

Ronaldo has scored three goals and provided two assists in seven games so far this season, and there is little doubt that he will become more crucial as the campaign goes on both domestically and in Europe.

With that in mind, particularly given the magnitude of the game and that it could be crucial to determining who finishes top of the group, Allegri is pleased that he’ll have Ronaldo back available in Manchester while he also discussed the improvement that he wants to see in his side’s performances.

“I’m very happy that we’ll have him in Manchester, he’s doing well,” he told the media, as reported by Calciomercato. “We have all the time ahead to improve together on our build-up work, then we just need to improve on how to find him and find him quickly to get the best out of him.”

There are still arguably issues over his partnership with Paulo Dybala, with Allegri tasked with the challenge of ensuring they get the best out of each other. Given the quality that they possess, if they can strike the right balance, it will surely lead to more major honours this season for the reigning Italian champions.