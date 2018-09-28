Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly learning English as he makes one more major step to prepare for taking the Manchester United manager’s job.

Jose Mourinho looks under some pressure after a poor start to the season, with the Red Devils losing against Brighton and Tottenham, drawing at home to Wolves and also exiting the Carabao Cup to Championship side Derby County.

While there are plenty of mixed reports around at the moment, some suggesting Mourinho may be safe for the time being, CaughtOffside have previously been told by sources close to Zidane that he expects to be offered the United job soon.

There seems to be another update on that now as the Sun report that the Frenchman is learning English to prepare himself for the role at Old Trafford, should a vacancy open up in the near future.

It seems the 46-year-old is eager to end up at United over other potential destinations as the Sun’s report also states he’s turned down a number of other offers to focus on winding up in Manchester.

Zidane was a big success at Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles and La Liga in less than three full seasons in charge.

The United job would no doubt be a bigger challenge overall, but fans would surely welcome his more positive approach on the pitch and more recent track record of big success in comparison to the more defensively-minded Mourinho, who has looked a spent force at the highest level for the last few years.