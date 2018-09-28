Menu

Deal close? Zinedine Zidane’s WIFE drops major Manchester United hint as pair spotted in England

Zinedine Zidane‘s wife may have dropped the biggest hint yet that her husband is set to replace Jose Mourinho as manager of Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid manager’s missus Veronique was with the Frenchman in London this week amid speculation hotting up that United could party company with Mourinho.

The current Red Devils boss has suffered a number of bad results this season and is currently at the centre of a major falling out with star player Paul Pogba.

Diario Gol claim it is just a matter of ‘days’ before the Portuguese is fired at Old Trafford, with Zidane in line to take over after snubbing other offers since he stepped down at Real Madrid in the summer.

zinedine zidane real madrid trophies

Zinedine Zidane seems ideal for Manchester United after his success at Real Madrid

Now a series of snaps on the 46-year-old’s Instagram have popped up, with him and his wife in London and the colour red certainly proving a big theme in their pictures!

See below as Zidane’s wife Veronique sports a red dress, while the couple pose alongside a traditional red London bus and phone box…

London ??

London?????

London ????

Coincidence? Perhaps, but in the social media age you can’t be too careful, especially as both will be well aware of the growing speculation at the moment as well as their own capacity to influence the gossip…

