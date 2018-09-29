AC Milan transfer news: Kaka playing key role to land Brazilian starlet, plus January raid touted for midfield target

AC Milan reportedly have two key transfer targets in their sights to significantly improve their midfield from the January transfer window onwards.

The Rossoneri have struggled so far this season, as they’ve now been held to three consecutive draws in Serie A and risk losing early ground on their rivals for a top-four finish.

One of the major issues in the squad for Gennaro Gattuso is the lack of quality and depth in midfield, with the Italian tactician continuing to rely heavily on the same individuals.

With that in mind, that is an area that Milan must strengthen, and as per Calciomercato, it could begin with exciting young Brazilian talent, Lucas Paqueta.

The 21-year-old has bagged seven goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances this season, playing in a central attacking role for Flamengo and flourishing.

According to the report, Kaka is working for Milan on trying to get a deal going, albeit no detail of his role is revealed in terms of whether he’s simply discussing the situation with Flamengo or will push ahead with negotiations if it becomes apparent that the Brazilian outfit are open to selling.

Either way, it’s surely a good look for Milan having the Brazilian icon try to ensure that they remain at the front of the queue to snap up Paqueta.

Meanwhile, according to Calciomercato, Aaron Ramsey is also on Milan’s radar as he’s expected to leave Arsenal next year with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

It’s added that both Chelsea and Liverpool could be competition for his signature and so that casts real doubt over their ability to reach an agreement ahead of those sides, particularly if Ramsey wishes to stay in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, as per Milan journalist Vito Angele in his tweet below, the Italian giants could be prepared to make a move in January in a cut-price deal to get ahead of the competition. It would also surely suit Arsenal given that it’s an opportunity to avoid losing Ramsey for nothing.