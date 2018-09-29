(Video) “You’d either get fired or arrested” – Arsenal slammed over shocking transfer decision by bemused fan

One Arsenal fan was not at all happy with the Aaron Ramsey transfer situation that has unfolded at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking in a lengthy but very sensible rant to AFTV, this supporter hit out at the business aspect of the club supposedly turning down an offer for Ramsey during the summer.

BBC Sport now claim the Wales international is set to leave the Gunners at the end of his contract, with the club withdrawing their offer to him.

This certainly does seem like poor organisation from Arsenal, who have a habit in recent times of allowing players to get into the final year of their contracts, thus harming their negotiating position significantly.

This rant below genuinely sums up the whole calamity pretty well…