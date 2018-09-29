Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed Petr Cech’s injury doesn’t look good as he faces potentially three weeks out of action.

The Gunners goalkeeper went off in the win over Watford today, with Bernd Leno coming on in the Czech Republic veteran’s place at the Emirates Stadium.

Some Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered about Cech having to hobble off against Watford, with the 36-year-old not looking at his best for some time now.

Leno joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in this summer’s transfer window after impressing in the Bundesliga, and in all honesty it’s a bit of a mystery as to why the German has not instantly become first choice at the club.

Emery on Cech's injury: "I don’t know now, we’re going to look tomorrow, but maybe two or three weeks." — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) September 29, 2018

Still, he should get a good chance now as Emery spoke after the game and suggested it’ll be two or three weeks on the sidelines for Cech through injury.

That should be a decent amount of time for Leno to impress and ensure his team-mate can’t win the number one spot by the time he gets back.