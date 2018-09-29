Barcelona eyeing transfer of Champions League winner to bolster weak area of squad

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a move for Bayern Munich and Austria star David Alaba in order to bolster their options at left back.

According to Diario Gol, the defender has been a target for the Blaugrana for quite some time now, and that manager Ernesto Valverde would be ‘delighted’ to sign the Austrian international.

The report also notes that the club think that it’s time to bring in a back-up for Jordi Alba, and the club may very well go for Alaba in the upcoming January transfer window.

Barcelona’s weakest position in their squad is, debatably, at left back, as in every other position on the field, the club have at least two quality options that they can pick from.

With Lucas Digne now gone from the Nou Camp, Alba is the only player at the club that would be very competent at left-back, something that surely must change if the club are to bolster and improve their squad.

Alaba has been a fantastic servant for Bayern these past few years, with the player’s biggest accomplishment surely being him helping the club win the Champions League back in 2013.

If Barca do sign Alaba, they will be getting one of the world’s best and versatile defenders on their hands, two points that will surely encourage the Blaugrana to make a move for the 26-year-old in the near future.