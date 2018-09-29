Barcelona eyeing up January transfer swoop for star who’d be ‘delighted’ to seal Nou Camp switch

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a possible January swoop for Brazil and Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Luis.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the 33-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and that they are keen to bring in back-up for first choice left back Jordi Alba.

MORE: Ernesto Valverde not happy with Barcelona duo, could face lengthy snub

The report also notes that the Brazilian international would be ‘delighted’ to sign for the Blaugrana, news that will surely give Barca’s attempts to sign the player a massive boost.

Atletico selling Luis wouldn’t be that big a blow for Los Rojiblancos, as the club already have Frenchman Lucas Hernandez in their ranks, someone who showed at the World Cup this summer he has what it takes to be a mainstay in Atleti’s side for years to come.

Having sold Lucas Digne this summer, and with the club failing to bring in a replacement for the French international, Barca only really have Alba as a good option to pick from at left-back, something that would change if they managed to sign Luis.

The Brazilian has shown during his stint with Atleti that he has what it takes to cut it against the best teams and players that La Liga has to offer.

Only time will tell if Barca decide to make their move for Luis, something their fans will surely be happy to see happen given the quality and experience the Brazilian would bring to their side.