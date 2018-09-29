Barcelona reportedly stepped up their interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar at the end of last season as they seemingly considered bolstering their defensive options.

The Catalan giants went on to sign Clement Lenglet from Sevilla this past summer to add quality and depth to their backline, although coach Ernesto Valverde has had some troubles in that department thus far.

From Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti picking up red cards to question marks over the form of Gerard Pique, the reigning La Liga champions haven’t looked entirely safe in that area of the pitch, and it could spark them into adding another new signing to shore things up in the long-term.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a club official met with Skriniar’s agent at the end of last season, and although nothing came of that over the summer with Lenglet arriving instead, it’s suggested that Barcelona will have a close look at him when they meet Inter in their Champions League group-stage matches in October and November respectively ahead of possibly making a move next summer.

The 23-year-old has continued to impress for Inter so far this season, building on his solid campaign last year in which he played a fundamental role in helping them get back to Europe’s top table.

With his defensive qualities and passing ability in mind, he would seemingly make for a great fit for Barcelona, but time will tell if they do opt to make a move so soon after signing Lenglet.

Pique turns 32 next year and so perhaps there is an argument that Barca will eventually need to add more quality in that area of the squad.

Nevertheless, with Pique, Umtiti, Lenglet and Thomas Vermaelen all available to Valverde currently, it’s difficult to make an argument to prioritise the defence and likely spend a significant fee to prise Skriniar away from the San Siro.