Barcelona summer signing could depart club in January should key factor not change

Barcelona summer signing and Brazilian winger Malcom may very well decide to leave the club in the January transfer window should he still not be able to convince manager Ernesto Valverde of his abilities.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spaniard didn’t actually want to bring in the young forward this summer just gone, and that the star could leave in order to continue his development as a player.

This news will surely not be good for Barcelona fans to hear, especially considering the amount of hype that surrounded the player when he first joined the club a few months back.

Malcom has yet to start a game for the Blaugrana in the league so far this season, something we’re sure even the player’s biggest doubters didn’t expect to see happen when he first joined the club.

The 21-year-old was fantastic for Bordeaux last season, as he impressed fans and critics alike with his ability to consistently deliver brilliant performances.

With Barca already having stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho as the club, it’s easy to see why Malcom might have a hard time cementing a place in Barca’s first team.

Malcom leaving would be a blow for Barcelona and their fans, as the player will surely develop into a top quality winger in the future, and selling just wouldn’t be a good move for the Spanish giants to make.