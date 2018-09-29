Barcelona XI vs Athletic Bilbao confirmed: key superstar dropped by Ernesto Valverde for tricky clash

Barcelona will start the match without Lionel Messi this afternoon, after the Argentine was left out of their starting XI for their game against Athletic Bilbao.

The Argentine has started every game for the club so far this season, has been dropped to the substitutes bench by Ernesto Valverde, something that may imply the forward is suffering from fatigue.

With Messi now gone, Barca will surely be relying on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele to secure them all three points against Bilbao this afternoon.

Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo have returned to the Blaugrana’s starting XI for the match today, with Arturo Vidal and Clement Lenglet also being selected to start.

Barca will definitely miss Messi’s presence today, as the Spanish giants look a completely different side when the Argentine international is on the pitch in comparison to when he’s not.

Only time will tell if this decision to drop Messi is a smart one from Valverde, as dropping more points today will surely put the club in a mini crisis of some kind.