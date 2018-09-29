Menu

‘Changed the game’ – Arsenal star convinces these fans they have a ready-made Aaron Ramsey replacement

Arsenal FC
Arsenal won again this afternoon as they really start to get going under new manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners beat Watford 2-0 in a hard-fought result at the Emirates Stadium, with both their strikes coming in the final ten minutes of the game.

That, however, is now seven victories in a row for Arsenal under Emery, who had started with back-to-back defeats due to the misfortune of being handed Manchester City at home and Chelsea away for the team’s first two Premier League games of the season.

MORE: Video: Unai Emery sends message to Aaron Ramsey, hints at reason for leaving Arsenal on free transfer

Arsenal’s late improvement this afternoon seems to have been down to Alex Iwobi, who shone after providing some spark and width when he came on as a sub.

Aaron Ramsey had started the game amid BBC Sport reporting that he’s set to leave the club at the end of his contract as things stand, but Iwobi made much more of an impact when he entered the field.

These fans now think losing Ramsey won’t be such a tragedy after all as Iwobi looks ready to step up…

