Arsenal won again this afternoon as they really start to get going under new manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners beat Watford 2-0 in a hard-fought result at the Emirates Stadium, with both their strikes coming in the final ten minutes of the game.

That, however, is now seven victories in a row for Arsenal under Emery, who had started with back-to-back defeats due to the misfortune of being handed Manchester City at home and Chelsea away for the team’s first two Premier League games of the season.

Arsenal’s late improvement this afternoon seems to have been down to Alex Iwobi, who shone after providing some spark and width when he came on as a sub.

Aaron Ramsey had started the game amid BBC Sport reporting that he’s set to leave the club at the end of his contract as things stand, but Iwobi made much more of an impact when he entered the field.

These fans now think losing Ramsey won’t be such a tragedy after all as Iwobi looks ready to step up…

Iwobi changed the game. Totally different player this season — Jack Penhaligan (@JackPenhaligan1) September 29, 2018

Iwobi MOTM. Changed the game when he came on. — GA Gooner #ChopOn (@Umph_melt0023) September 29, 2018

Iwobi over Ramsey from now on, surely? — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) September 29, 2018

Next match we should start Iwobi ahead of Ramsey. Several games in a row now he's made an impact. I'm not a fan of Iwobi but right now he seems to be a better fit for what we are trying to do. #ARSWAT #COYG #AFC — Make Arsenal Great Again (@WengerOut_Bot) September 29, 2018

Iwobi is the only one who drives with the ball centrally. If we had to put Ozil wide I’d rather have Iwobi in the middle than Ramsey — Santï (@goonersanti) September 29, 2018

Ramsey is likely to leave in January, so the way may be paved for Iwobi — Emmanuel (@Ohiomobile) September 29, 2018

Will be amazed if Ramsey starts at 10 again. Iwobi changed the game today. — Antony Armstrong (@antbonc) September 29, 2018

Alex Iwobi > Aaron Ramsey — Lorenzo (@TheFlyPino) September 29, 2018

Iwobi has to replace Ramsey in the starting line up. I've always said that Iwobi gives us balance. — ÀlàbíAdé (@YorubaAngel) September 29, 2018