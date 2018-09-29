BT Sport reporter Des Kelly got a photo of Eden Hazard and Daniel Sturridge together after today’s big clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

According to Kelly, Hazard congratulated Sturridge on his superb goal to level up the match late on in this crucial Premier League top-of-the-table clash.

The Belgium international then added that he wants to see the Reds striker do that again against Manchester City next week when Jurgen Klopp’s side host the champions.

It looks like being a three-horse race between Chelsea, Liverpool and City for the title this term, so Hazard understands the importance of Sturridge maintaining this kind of form against Pep Guardiola’s side.

All in all, a nice moment between the two scorers from today’s epic encounter at the Bridge.