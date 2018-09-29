Menu

Video: Kepa shows why he’s the most expensive GK in the world with stunning save for Chelsea vs Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

He may be the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, but Kepa Arrizabalaga has just shown he’s value for money with a stunning save against Liverpool star Sadio Mane to maintain Chelsea’s lead.

The Blues went ahead through Eden Hazard in the first half of today’s big title race six-pointer at Stamford Bridge, but this Kepa save may well go down as just as crucial a moment in the match.

The young Spaniard got down low to his right to keep out what looked a certain goal from Mane after the Senegal international struck from close range.

He’ll be wondering how he missed, but that’s why teams pay the big bucks for goalkeepers now, with BBC Sport claiming CFC paid a world-record £71million for Kepa in the summer.

