After a complaint was filed against Cristiano Ronaldo accusing him of rape, his legal team has responded and threatened action against the party in question.

Kathryn Mayorga spoke publicly for the first time about the alleged incident to Der Spiegel, with the report noting that she has accused the Portuguese international of rape and of paying her $375,000 as an out-of-court settlement.

She claims that the incident took place in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 and that Ronaldo at one point fell to his knees and said: “99 per cent a good guy” who was let down by the “one per cent”.

Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t taken long for Ronaldo’s legal team to issue a response, and as noted by The Telegraph, they have released a statement on the matter and dismissed the allegations as being completely false.

Further, they’ve described them as ‘blatantly illegal’ and have promised to take action themselves against the woman in question for “moral damages in an amount corresponding to the gravity of the infringement, which is probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years.”

It remains to be seen what the next step is in this situation, with legal proceedings from both sides seemingly not being ruled out now.