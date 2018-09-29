Video: Daniel Sturridge scores goal of the season contender for Liverpool vs Chelsea to continue incredible revival

If Daniel Sturridge keeps scoring goals like this, Liverpool are going to find it impossible to keep him on the bench.

Watch the video below as substitute Sturridge curls in an absolute beauty from long range to make it 1-1 against Chelsea in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The England international scored against his old side in their Carabao Cup defeat in midweek as well, but this immense strike is even better and could rescue a crucial point for Liverpool.

Just watch the sheer quality and class as Sturridge picks the ball up, picks his spot, and releases an inch-perfect effort to score the equaliser.

That’s three goals in his last three games for the 29-year-old, whose revival may soon give the likes of Roberto Firmino and an off-form Mohamed Salah cause to worry about their place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.