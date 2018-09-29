(Photo) Daniel Sturridge has hilarious response to Liverpool fan who mobbed him after goal vs Chelsea

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge had a hilarious response to a fan who mobbed him on the pitch after his stunning equalising goal against Chelsea on Saturday.

The England international curled in a beauty late on to help Liverpool nick a point at Stamford Bridge, and it’s little surprise one fan got a little carried away and joined in with the players’ celebrations on the pitch.

Sturridge has since shared an image of the incident on his Instagram page, with a pretty amusing response to the supporter…

His caption read: ‘Shoutout to the dude in the air max with the Dsquared jumper on but stay in the crowd fam safety first lol’