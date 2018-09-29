‘Enough is enough’ – These furious Man Utd fans deliver same message, demand big call

Man Utd endured a miserable first half at West Ham United on Saturday, falling 2-0 behind to the Hammers while being in desperate need of a positive result.

Following setbacks against Wolves and Derby County over the past week, the Red Devils needed to bounce back at the London Stadium to lift the pressure and gloom at Old Trafford.

It took just five minutes for them to suffer their first blow of the afternoon though as Felipe Anderson gave the hosts an early lead before they doubled their advantage just before half-time.

Aside from Romelu Lukaku hitting the outside of the post with a header, Man Utd rarely threatened in the opening 45 minutes, and that led to the reaction below from some supporters.

Evidently far from impressed not only with the scoreline but with the performance from their players as a whole, many were furious with what they were seeing but directed that anger at one man.

As seen in the tweets below, countless supporters called for Mourinho to go even though there was still 45 minutes to go in the encounter, as the Portuguese tactician is coming under increasing scrutiny with results dropping off.

Time will tell if he can turn things around, but the pressure will continue to build until he does with a second-half comeback undoubtedly needed to restore some confidence and belief…

Jose out!! Enough is enough — paul derek (@pdlogan71) September 29, 2018

Hopefully Jose’s last 45mins in charge #MourinhoOut — OffTheBar (@offfthebar) September 29, 2018

Forget Moyes and LVG.

This is FAR worse.

The players have just stopped playing for the Manager. How Jose has them setup doesn’t help either. #MUFC — Robbie Maguire ?? ?? (@MaguireRobbie) September 29, 2018

No risk taking. No imposing our football on teams. No attacking style. No passion. Desperate Football. On the field of play not a big club anymore. Gutless. #MUFC — TJR (@Tiswas_Tony) September 29, 2018