Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the selection of Thibaut Courtois ahead of the more experienced Keylor Navas.

Courtois is sporting white for the first time in a Madrid derby, Courtois spent three seasons on loan at Atletico joining on loan from Chelsea.

Courtois’ decision to join Real Madrid has not gone down well with Atletico fans and the 26-year-old will be under immense pressure to perform with the entire world watching and waiting in the wings for the superstar to make even the slightest of blunders.

See More: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign the Real Madrid star who reminds him of a ‘young Andres Iniesta’

Check the line-ups for both sides below:

?? | STARTING LINE-UP

Take a look at our starting 11 for this evening’s match at Bernabéu!

¡ATLEEEEEEEETI! ???#AúpaAtleti #RealMadridAtleti pic.twitter.com/jUjUU5vkvs — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 29, 2018

There is even more pressure on Los Blancos to come out of the derby with a win following a shock 3-0 defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday evening.

Check out fan reaction to Courtois starting over Navas below:

Why T. Courtois over Navas, experience needs in this derby — adewale francis (@Mazter_jazmine) September 29, 2018

Why Courtois over Navas. He can’t keep clean sheet. And Benzema!!!????? What about Mariano. — Momchil Tsenkov (@mdtsenkov) September 29, 2018

Why are you doing this to Navas ? — ?? ?? (@Xoabel5) September 29, 2018

Why Courtois? Navas is a lot mentally tougher which is what is need in derby matches. — Adrian (@AdrianAdvises) September 29, 2018

Navas deserves better than this smh — Blu (@Blu86600593) September 29, 2018

Courtois will never have imagined that life at Real Madrid would get off to such a rocky start, the Belgian shot-stopper has yet to prove that he’s a better option than Keylor Navas.

Both men will have ample opportunity to impress fans this season and it was revealed that Courtois will play league games and Navas will play Champions League games.

The first step to winning back the fans is an impressive performance against Atleti by Julen Lopetegui’s men.