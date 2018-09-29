“Handing Liverpool the 3 points” – Chelsea star’s inclusion in Blues’ starting line-up has these fans fearing the worst

Willian has been elected to start against Liverpool for Chelsea this afternoon, a decision that hasn’t gone down too well with these Blues fans.

The Brazilian is to be starting in attack alongside Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud, something that Blues fans don’t seem to be happy about at all.

MORE: Liverpool star to play through the pain against Chelsea

Chelsea will be hoping of a repeat of their result against Liverpool that they achieved in midweek, as the west London side beat the Reds 2-1 at Anfield in the League Cup.

The Blues have been absolutely fantastic so far this season under Maurizio Sarri, with the Blues winning all but one of their games in all competitions thus far.

Chelsea haven’t really been tested all that much so far this season, and today’s tie will be a big test for the west London side.

Willian hasn’t had the best of seasons thus far, and it’s clearly quite surprising to see him start this match given the reaction from Chelsea fans.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating Willian’s inclusion in the Blues’ starting line-up this evening.

In fairness, we do sort of agree with them…

Willian and Van Dijk starting, handing Liverpool the 3 points — luke (@lukerenyard) September 29, 2018

Have to watch willian stink up the pitch again….. sigh https://t.co/wRAbru8IC7 — °?? (@EmkayCFC) September 29, 2018

It’s not fair having to watch Willian play???? — Chuks (@chuks_andy) September 29, 2018

Man. Having to play Willian so much is pretty disappointing. — Dalton (@daltonCFC_NOP) September 29, 2018

Willian starts. Match over already — V (@1stTouchFanatic) September 29, 2018

My only problem with the line up is willian — EMIR (@Jydeskillz) September 29, 2018