"He's been a waste this season…sell him" Arsenal fans call for star to be sold after poor 1st half showing against Watford

Arsenal FC Watford FC
Unai Emery’s Arsenal struggled to create enough chances to break the deadlock in the first half of their Premier League tie against Watford this afternoon.

Unai Emery couldn’t manage to get one over his former teammate and current Watford boss Javi Gracia in the first 45 minutes of action today at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette had the best chance of the half doing well to capitalise on a defensive error by Watford only to try and audaciously chip the on-rushing Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Lacazette’s audacious attempt went wide and the Frenchman really should have put the Gunners into the lead with his effort.

Javi Gracia manager of the month

Javi Gracia won the manager of the month award for his fantastic efforts with Watford in August

The first half didn’t end well for Arsenal with Petr Cech sustaining an injury following a collision, Bernd Leno was called into action to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners following his move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Aaron Ramsey was targeted by fans as one of the players who was particularly struggling to make an impact in the first half against the in-form Watford.

Check out fan’s reaction to Ramsey’s performance below: 

To add insult to injury Ramsey was handed the captain’s armband for Arsenal following the substitution of Petr Cech for Bernd Leno.

