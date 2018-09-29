Unai Emery’s Arsenal struggled to create enough chances to break the deadlock in the first half of their Premier League tie against Watford this afternoon.

Unai Emery couldn’t manage to get one over his former teammate and current Watford boss Javi Gracia in the first 45 minutes of action today at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette had the best chance of the half doing well to capitalise on a defensive error by Watford only to try and audaciously chip the on-rushing Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Lacazette’s audacious attempt went wide and the Frenchman really should have put the Gunners into the lead with his effort.

The first half didn’t end well for Arsenal with Petr Cech sustaining an injury following a collision, Bernd Leno was called into action to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners following his move from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Aaron Ramsey was targeted by fans as one of the players who was particularly struggling to make an impact in the first half against the in-form Watford.

Check out fan’s reaction to Ramsey’s performance below:

Ramsey has been a waste this season… Sell him… — Manifold Wisdom (@dfvdMartynz) September 29, 2018

Yeah…. don’t understand this role Ramsey is playing. It’s basically 10v11 at the moment — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) September 29, 2018

So frustrating that this line up clearly doesn’t work with the system yet we seem to persist with it in the hope it will. Aubameyang wide is a wasted body and playing Ramsey as practically a false 9 is horrible. — Calum (@CalArsenal) September 29, 2018

This system just doesn't get the best out of our front four. There's very little cohesion between them and Ramsey in particular is so peripheral. If we're going to persist with this system, we might as well play Mkhitaryan/Iwobi instead of Aubameyang and Ramsey. — Phil Costa (@_PhilCosta) September 29, 2018

Sooner Ramsey is gone the better — #CechOut (@VolanteSeix) September 29, 2018

Ramsey has been non-existent in this first half. Needs to be replaced by Iwobi or Mkhitaryan. — HG (@HassGeee) September 29, 2018

To add insult to injury Ramsey was handed the captain’s armband for Arsenal following the substitution of Petr Cech for Bernd Leno.