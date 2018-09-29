Eden Hazard silenced Liverpool fans for the second time this week by finishing off a wonderful Chelsea team move to give the Blues an early lead in this mammoth Premier League encounter.

Hazard scored a magical solo goal on Wednesday night to knock Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup and proved to fans that his good fortunes were certainly not a one-off by opening the scoring in the 25th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League encounter.

Chelsea played beautiful one touch football all the way up the pitch starting from defence before Hazard squeezed the ball past Liverpool keeper Alisson from an extremely tight angle.

Check out the goal here.

See More: Pundit names the 5 players who rival Eden Hazard as the Premier League’s best player, no Man United stars on list

Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi who is out on loan at Valencia reacted to the goal in his usual fashion:

Little wizard ??? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 29, 2018

Former Blues star Michael Ballack replied to Batshuayi’s tweet with a simplistic response, Blues fans will adore the fact that their former star still adores the Stamford Bridge outfit.

??? — Michael Ballack (@Ballack) September 29, 2018

Batshuayi hit the headlines this week by making history whilst out on loan at Valencia.

The first player to score in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 this century—take a bow, @mbatshuayi ? pic.twitter.com/agVe75kvxX — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 26, 2018

Batshuayi has struggled since joining the Blues from Marseille in the summer of 2016 for a fee reported to be £33m according to The Guardian.

Some Chelsea fans have called for the forward to be recalled from his loan at Valencia with fans believing the Belgian’s successful loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia so far are enough for the ace to warrant a second chance with the Blues.