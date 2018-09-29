Manchester United chief blocks Jose Mourinho effort to continue post-West Ham press conference

A Manchester United press officer stopped Jose Mourinho from continuing to talk to the press after today’s 3-1 defeat away to West Ham in the Premier League early kick-off.

The Portuguese tactician supposedly look like he tried to get permission to carry on answering questions from reporters, but the post-match media duties were ended after just three questions from the press.

It was another bad day at the office for Mourinho, whose side looked desperately poor on the pitch as they were distinctly second best to the Hammers for most of the afternoon.

And according to this tweet from Rob Harris, things didn’t get much better for the 55-year-old after the game as the club’s press officer prevented him from speaking for longer despite him seemingly wanting the chance to do so.

Jose Mourinho stopped from answering more than 3 questions by Man United press officer after losing at West Ham. Looked to press officer as if asking permission to continue but further questioning was blocked — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 29, 2018

It remains to be seen what will happen with Mourinho now, but talk over his future is likely to continue after this poor start to the season and what looks like an unhappy dressing room at Old Trafford.