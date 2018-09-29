Former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise has appeared to re-open a feud with Reds defender Dejan Lovren after today’s 1-1 draw away to Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both had assured games in central defence for Liverpool as they claimed a crucial point at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a stunning late goal from Daniel Sturridge.

The pair have certainly worked well for LFC at the back this season and there seems little reason for Jurgen Klopp to change things, though it wasn’t that long ago that Lovren was also showing some of the form of his career.

The Croatia international was a key part of the club’s run to the Champions League final last season and also put in more solid displays at the back for his country as they made it to the World Cup final in the summer.

Riise has previously tweeted to apologise to the player for being so negative about him, but he now seems up to his old tricks again by essentially taunting the players currently behind Van Dijk and Gomez in the pecking order.

Gomez- Van Dijk perfect partnership for years to come!! They are great together ????? Good luck to anyone wanting their spot ? — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) September 29, 2018

‘Gomez- Van Dijk perfect partnership for years to come!!’ Riise tweeted.

‘They are great together. Good luck to anyone wanting their spot.’

The Norwegian has certainly changed his tune a little from when he tweeted this to the Liverpool defender…