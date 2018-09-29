(Photo) Luke Shaw shows touch of class at the end of Manchester United humiliation at West Ham

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw showed a touch of class by acknowledging the travelling support after the team’s defeat at West Ham today.

The England international is one of few United performers to emerge with any real credit this season, but he showed he’s a great character as well as a top performer.

Despite another bad day at the office for the Red Devils at the London Stadium as they lost 3-1, Shaw went over to give his shirt away to a fan.

That kind of connection with the support is what United fans will want to see more of in this difficult period as it all goes wrong in other areas of the team…