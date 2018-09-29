Man City could beat Barcelona to transfer of talented midfielder for this key reason

Man City’s willing to spend big could be the reason they beat Barcelona to the signing of Ajax and Holland youngster Frenkie De Jong.

According to Don Balon, Pep Guardiola is keen to bring the midfield talent to the club in the very near future, and that Barcelona are also keen on signing the highly-rated Ajax star.

The report also notes that Ajax will sell De Jong to the club who offers the most for him, and that City are ready to splash the cash in order to bring the midfielder to the Etihad.

This could mean that, because of City’s willingness to spend, it could be the key factor in their attempts to beat Barca in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

De Jong has been a mainstay in Ajax’s first team for season and a bit, and his ability and potential is there for all to see.

Both City and Barca’s main defensive midfielders, Fernandinho and Sergio Busquets, are approaching the twilight years of their careers, so bringing a replacement for them is surely high up on both club’s lists of priorities.

City have shown in the past that they’re not afraid to splash the cash, something that may play a very big part in the race to sign De Jong against Barca.