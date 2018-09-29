Some Manchester United fans are reacting with amusement at a tweet from journalist Duncan Castles, who has a reputation for his pro-Jose Mourinho bias.

Whether or not this is entirely fair, the writer does seem to have close connections with Mourinho and United, so perhaps simply covers them a lot and just tends to put more of a positive spin on things than most.

So it surprised a few today when Castles tweeted some criticism of the Portuguese’s tactics against West Ham, with the Red Devils looking poor once again and losing 3-1 at the London Stadium.

United drew at home to Wolves last weekend and were then surprisingly dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby County at Old Trafford.

It seems enough is enough, even for a loyalist like Castles, whose tweet about Mourinho’s approach to today’s game attracted more than a few surprised responses, with the feeling seeming to be that if he’s starting to question the manager, it must mean he’s nearing the end at the club…

