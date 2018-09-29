Menu

Video: Even Lionel Messi wouldn’t help Jose Mourinho’s ‘disgraceful’ side, says Manchester United super-fan

Manchester United FC
Posted by

One of Manchester United’s most notorious fans and video bloggers Mark Goldbridge has launched a scathing rant against the team’s performance in the defeat to West Ham today.

In this clip below, aired on BT Sport, The United Stand man took aim at Jose Mourinho’s tactics and selection choices, most notably fielding Scott McTominay as a centre-back.

MORE: Manchester United officials respond to reports of initiating contact with Zinedine Zidane

Goldbridge also defended players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial for struggling in Mourinho’s side as he feels even Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi would look much worse in this kind of system.

That’s quite a bold claim, and it’s clear United fans are growing increasingly impatient with both the results and performances of this team under Mourinho.

Goldbridge later expanded on his criticism of the Red Devils manager, comparing his struggles for over two years to the way Maurizio Sarri has transformed Chelsea’s style of play in just a few months.

It’s getting much, much harder to argue that Mourinho should stay on at United.

More Stories Alexis Sanchez Anthony Martial jose mourinho Lionel Messi mark goldbridge Maurizio Sarri