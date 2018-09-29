Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United board to step in and prevent ‘one of the worst seasons in the history of the club’

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged the club board to step in and do something as soon as possible to prevent the team going into free-fall.

The Red Devils are on an absolutely miserable run of form right now, having already lost three games in the Premier League this season.

The latest setback came today with a 3-1 loss away to West Ham, which itself followed a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Derby County in midweek.

Ferdinand is understandably concerned to see his former club like this, with United so dominant both domestically and in Europe during his time at Old Trafford.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of the game at the London Stadium today, Ferdinand seemed to be hinting that the MUFC hierarchy now need to make a big decision as quickly as possible.

It seems fairly likely he is suggesting the club should sack manager Jose Mourinho, though he did not come out explicitly and say that.

Make of his words what you will…

‘I believe that the powers at be at this football club have a decision to make. You can’t let a situation like this continue through the season. Things leaking out to the press, little wars going on within the changing room,’ Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

‘If that continues it’ll be one of the worst seasons in the history of the club. Someone has to make a decision, right now, bang, this is what happens. Something has to give.’