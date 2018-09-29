Manchester United players want THIS surprise name to be new club captain

Manchester United players are reportedly keen to see Nemanja Matic become full-time captain at the club amid the ongoing row over Paul Pogba.

The France international was stripped off the vice-captaincy by manager Jose Mourinho this week after a series of poor performances.

However, many in the United dressing room are also said to not be too convinced by Antonio Valencia’s leadership skills as he takes the armband back.

This seems an important issue for the Red Devils to solve as they look lost on the pitch at the moment following another dire performance and result against West Ham.

One player who could be popular is Matic, with the United dressing room convinced he could fill the role well after his recent efforts in peacemaking inside the club during this difficult period, according to the Sun.

Juan Mata has also been playing a key role in trying to unite the players, but Matic is more of a regular starter and has shown himself to be one of Mourinho’s preferred leaders on the pitch anyway.