Senior officials at Manchester United are said to have denied the circulating rumours that they’ve initiated contact with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The French tactician has been out of work since stepping down at the Bernabeu in the summer and has been linked with a number of jobs since then – but most strongly United.

Following another bad result for Jose Mourinho today as United lost 3-1 away to West Ham, beIN Sports claimed the Red Devils had held initial talks with Zidane about taking over.

Given the 46-year-old’s hugely impressive record of three Champions League final victories in less than three full seasons in charge at Madrid, it’s not surprising that a top club like United would be interested during this difficult period.

However, the well-connected MUFC fan site The United Stand have tweeted that senior officials at Old Trafford are denying these latest Zidane rumours.

It remains to be seen how much longer Mourinho can last with such poor results and the mood at the club seeming so dour.

UPDATE: Despite the denial, one fan is not convinced, and possibly for good reason.

