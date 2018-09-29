Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ready to publicly declare that he does not want to play for the club’s current manager Jose Mourinho.

This is according to an astonishing report in the Daily Mirror, which states that Pogba is unwilling to back down in his personal battle with the United boss.

The France international has had a difficult time at Old Trafford this season, having struggled on the pitch and then being stripped of the captaincy by Mourinho.

The Mirror now add that Pogba could fuel all this fire by making a declaration that he won’t play for the Red Devils as long as the Portuguese tactician remains in charge.

That would certainly be huge news and make this one of the biggest Premier League soap operas in a long, long time.

It gives United something to think about, with growing speculation that Mourinho could well be on his way out of the club before too long anyway.

The Daily Mail are claiming some staff and players believe the 55-year-old could be gone at the end of the week, while beIN Sports earlier reported that initial contact had been made with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.